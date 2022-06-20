This Boeing Military Plane Is One Of The Biggest Of Its Kind

The ability to fly has fascinated humanity for a large chunk of its existence. Before the Wright Brothers invented the first aircraft, countless inventors tried their hand at cracking the code for human flight. Even today, aeronautical engineers around the world are constantly working to make planes safer and more efficient.

While the aviation industry has definitely made it more convenient to travel large distances, it has also found its role in the military at the same time. In fact, the air force is considered a crucial asset of any nation’s defense these days. For this article, we take a look at one of the biggest and most important military planes, the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.

Here’s a video that gives an overview of the Boeing military plane. Besides the nitty-gritty, it also shows glimpses of the gigantic jet’s capabilities in the air.

Stats And Facts About The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III Military Plane

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is among some of the biggest military planes in the world. It measures up to 53m (174 feet) in length, whereas its wings span across 51.5m (169.1 feet).

McDonnell Douglas developed the original prototype for the U. S. Air Force during the 80s and the 90s. Eventually, it took off for its debut flight in September 1991 and joined the American air force fleet in January 1995. Interestingly, it wasn’t until 1997 that it received its current name after a merger took place between Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.

Find your dream job

The C-17 plane is a great fit for transporting goods and military personnel. Over the years, it has been used for missions involving airlifting, evacuation, and delivering airdrops. For the giant aircraft that it is, it can carry up to 77,519kg (170,900lbs) of payload. Also, it supports refueling in mid-air which makes sure crucial expeditions are not interrupted. Moreover, it comes with an unrefueled range of 2,400 nautical miles or 4,444.8km and a cruise speed of about 450 knots or 833.4km/h.

Over the years, the U. S. has sold C-17 planes to several other nations, namely, the U. K., Australia, Canada, India, Qatar, the U. A. E., Kuwait, and a group of NATO members. Furthermore, a single C-17 aircraft costs around 202.3 million USD.

So, that wraps up our article on Boeing’s jumbo military plane. While you are here, why not read about the bike that travels on water or the Russian military’s futuristic combat suits. For more such interesting articles, check out our dedicated section.