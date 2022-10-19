8 Things To Know About The 10th Gen iPad: Should You Upgrade?

Apple launched the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and Apple Watch Ultra last month. Continuing in a similar fashion, Apple yesterday launched the 10th Gen iPad, the new iPad Pro with M2, and a bunch of other products. The 10th Gen iPad sports some fresh features which make it a more powerful handheld device.

Being a base generation iPad, you don’t get the powerhouse processor like the M2 chip inside it. But Apple has ‘redesigned’ some of the elements of the iPad to make it stand out.

8 new 10th Gen iPad features

New design: Apple has made some aesthetic changes to the 10th Gen iPad. It is sleeker and more comfortable to hold and packs a bigger display size. It comes in four colors, unlike the older iPad that only offered space gray and silver. New keyboard folio: The smart keyboard is out, and the Keyboard Folio is in. This time, it packs the complete set of function keys that were missing in the older smart keyboard for iPad. In addition, it has a large trackpad and back panel/kickstand combo that helps you set it up at desired viewing angle. Apple Pencil support: The 10th Gen iPad supports the 1st gen Apple pencil. But the older iPad models also support the same Pencil. However, the iPad Mini supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. Being a new model, Apple should have introduced support for the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. New cameras: Apple also paid attention to the camera grievances and added a 12MP sensor this time. So, you can capture slightly better photos with the new wide sensor that still takes the corner position. Front camera and Touch ID in the right place: Apple finally understood the idea of a landscape selfie camera and has now positioned it on the landscape bezel. Similarly, the Touch ID is now integrated into the power button for seamlessly unlocking the iPad. Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: You can take advantage of a higher bandwidth connection with the new Wi-Fi 6 support in 10th Gen iPad. Moreover, you get the 5G cellular model option too for users that need both connectivity options. USB Type-C, Finally! Apple earns a ton of money from accessories, mainly due to the lightning port on most of its handheld devices. But the new iPad sports a USB Type-C connecting port, making it easier to charge and connect. Other iPad Pro and Mini versions already have USB Type-C ports. A14 Bionic chip and Display: A slightly improved version of the A13 and a much-needed facelift to enable 5G connectivity. You will notice some improvements in computing power, especially if you are switching from an older iPad. The display is now 10.9 inches in size with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a bigger resolution.

However, for these upgrades, Apple demands $449, which is way higher than the 9th Gen iPad price of $329 for the base version.