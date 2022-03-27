“Thermae Romae Novae” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

With the Winter anime season almost over, fans are already focusing on the Spring anime season. But before that, there is another anticipated winter anime that needs our attention. We are talking about “Thermae Romae Novae.” It is a unique anime focusing on the Japanese perception of foreigners.

Many are also claiming that the anime falls in the parody genre. Keeping that in mind, the anime will definitely produce a lot of laughs. But before talking about the plot of the anime, let’s shed some light on its release schedule.

The 2022 anime is slated for a worldwide online release on March 28, 2022. You can watch the anime online starting from 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

It isn’t every day that you find an anime directly released to India. So there might be some confusion about where to watch ‘Thermae Romae Novae’ online. If that’s the case, you have arrived at the right place. In the next section of our streaming guide, we will discuss where to watch the new anime online.

Where to watch ‘Thermae Romae Novae’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The comedy anime will be released under the banner of streaming giant Netflix. In recent years, Netflix has shown a lot of interest in releasing anime alongside its other OTT titles. In order to watch the said anime, you can head over to this page on Netflix.

However, since the streaming service is not providing a free trial right now, you need to purchase a subscription to watch ‘Thermae Romae Novae.’

What to expect from ‘Thermae Romae Novae’?

Since the anime falls in the comedy genre, you aren’t in for any serious scenes or something along similar lines. Instead, you can expect epic comedy scenes regarding the Japanese perception of foreigners. To understand it better, here is what the official synopsis of the anime says:

“The Roman architect Lucius is transported through time to modern-day Japan, where he learns about Japanese bathhouses and uses this to his gain back home.“

Are you excited about the anime’s release? Feel free to share your honest thoughts about it in the comments section below.