Many survival shows have adapted escape room-style games. Meanwhile The Zone: Survival Mission shows the three celebrities surviving dire circumstances in eight different disaster scenarios for four hours. It is one of the most recent additions to Disney+’s original Korean-language offerings for the year following the March premieres of Soundtrack #1 and Crazy Love. It promises to entertain people with a unique plot and here’s everything you need to know about the show.

‘The Zone: Survival Mission’ – What Time Is The Show Premiering on Disney+ ?

#KWONYURI, joining Disney+ variety show 'The Zone: Survival Mission'!

"Please look forward to the pleasant chemistry with YOO JAESEOK and LEE KWANGSOO along with my different side.”

To show her new sense of humor and fun!

Spread across eight hilarious episodes, the series is scheduled to premiere on September 8 , 2022, on Disney+. This K- Variety show will also air internationally on Hulu at 8.30 PM KST. With eight episodes on its schedule, this show will premiere on Thursdays and it expected to air till October 27, 2022.

More details about the show

The upcoming show, described as a survival game show, will feature new missions that the cast members must successfully complete. They will not be informed of the new mission until they enter a virtual reality space via a secret door. Yuri, Yoo Jae-suk, and Lee Kwang-soo must endure and survive the tasks assigned to them, regardless of what lies behind the doors.

The hosts will face zombies, a puddle of sticky glue, riddles, and other challenges. Viewers will find themselves laughing aloud as Jaeseok, Kwangsoo, and Yuri try to collaborate and find answers to the absurd situations they find themselves in.

The Zone: Survival Mission, starring three internationally beloved hosts is a must-see this Disney+ Hotstar Day.