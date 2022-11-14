The Wonder: How To Watch It For Free Online

If there ever was an eerie mystery to captivate most audiences, it would be “The Wonder.” This thriller film takes you back in time to 19th-century Ireland and focuses on the fictional story of a precocious child. It’s based on a namesake novel by Emma Donoghue, released in 2016.

The plot revolves around a nurse from England visiting an Irish girl who has gone for months without eating. As hordes of people come flooding in to get a glimpse of the girl, the nurse tries to make sense of this anomalous case.

Coming to the cast, Florence Pugh plays the leading role of nurse Lib Wright, and Kíla Lord Cassidy plays the unique child named Anna O’Donnell. Other actors appearing in this movie are Tom Burke as William Byrne, Elaine Cassidy as Rosaleen O’Donnell, and Caolán Byrne as Malachy O’Donnell.

Image: Netflix

When can I watch “The Wonder” online?

The Wonder is a Netflix production and, hence, will be available on the platform exclusively. As for the timing of the show, it will roll out on Wednesday, November 16, at 12:00 AM PT/3:30 AM ET/1:30 PM IST in most countries. However, viewers in the U.K. and Ireland would have to wait until December 7.

How do I watch “The Wonder” for free online?

It’s true that Netflix only offers its content to its paid subscribers; however, there are exceptions. Several popular services come with plans that offer a free Netflix subscription. You can avail of the same to watch “The Wonder” for free on the OTT platform. Here are the plans that qualify:

Going by the reception on Rotten Tomatoes (84%), Metacritic (70%), and IMDb (7.1/10), the movie seems to be a worthy watch. Are you interested in watching this period fictional drama? Tell us in the comments below.