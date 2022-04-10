“The Walking Dead” Season 11 Episode 16 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Fans have known for a long time that the long-running TV series The Walking Dead will reach its conclusion after season 11. However, instead of releasing all the episodes in one go, the creators have divided them into three parts. Part 2 of this season will conclude with the release of The Walking Dead, season 11, episode 16.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Part 2’s finale is slated for a release this Sunday, April 10, 2022. There is no reason why the show will change its release time now. So it means you can watch it on TV at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). To do so, you will need access to the AMC channel in your cable package.

Similar is the case for the British audience, who can expect the episode at 8:00 AM British Standard Time (BST). However, what about others? How can they watch TWD? Well, they will have to rely on online platforms. Which one, you ask? Why don’t we find out about that in the next section of our article?

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 16 online?

Image credit: AMC

If you have a subscription to AMC+, you might have already watched the episode since each TWD episode airs one week earlier on the aforementioned platform.

Fortunately, the show also streams on the popular streaming service Disney+. You can watch the part 2 finale of the TV show with a subscription to Disney+, albeit with a day’s delay. But before watching the finale, we suggest you check our guide on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 15 here.

How many episodes will ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 have?

It has already been confirmed that the final season of TWD will feature a total of 24 episodes. The remaining eight episodes will release in season 11C or simply part 3 of season 11. You can expect it to start airing in sometime during September 2022.

This concludes our guide on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16. Until the show returns later this year, feel free to share your favorite moments from it below.