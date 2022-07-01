“The Terminal List” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Terminal List is an upcoming TV show featuring Guardians of the Galaxy fame Chris Pratt. The show will be based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name. Since Pratt is the lead actor in the series, fans have high expectations from the show.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The thriller drama show will flaunt a total of eight episodes. Fortunately, all episodes will be released together, so you won’t have to wait for a new episode each week. As for its plot, it will focus on the life of a former Navy SEAL officer.

He has all but one task: to find out the real reason behind his entire platoon being ambushed at a mission. When his investigation about the same moves forward, he will discover some dark truths about the mission.

Sounds interesting, right? Well, then, let’s shed some light on when the new show will be arriving online. Moreover, where to watch it online?

Image credit: Prime Video

The Chris Pratt starrer series will debut online on Friday, July 01, 2022. It will be releasing all its episodes at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Find your dream job

As for its streaming platform, you can watch it online exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Regarding Prime Video, feel free to check our guide on The Boys season 3 episode 7 right here.

How to watch ‘The Terminal List’ for free on Amazon Prime Video?

If you are a new user of Prime Video, you can use a free trial to watch its titles for free. But keep in mind that it offers only work for a limited period. After that, you can rely on offers by telecom companies to get a free subscription to Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from Chris Pratt in his new TV series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.