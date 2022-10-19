The School For Good And Evil Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy film based on Soman Chainani’s novel of the same name. The 2022 movie focuses on two best friends, Sophie and Agatha. They are kidnapped by an enchanted school, where their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

This enchanted school is a special place where its students are trained as aspiring heroes and villains. There is a simple reason behind the logic as the school wants to maintain the balance between good and evil.

If this story sounds intriguing to you, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will shed some light on the movie’s release date, time, and a lot more. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started.

The highly anticipated fantasy movie made its online debut on October 19, 2022. It was released online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Speaking of watching movies online, you can rely on streaming giant Netflix. The reason is obvious since the movie is a Netflix exclusive. Before moving forward, if you are a fan of watching anime on Netflix, then you may like our guide on Blue Lock.

Can I watch The School for Good and Evil for free on Netflix?

Netflix has remained one of the top streaming services in the world for years. Previously, the streaming service used to provide a free trial to new users as well, but it has stopped doing it. So technically, you cannot watch any titles on it for free. However, there are a few telecom plans that provide a free subscription to Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. The free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

That’s all from our end for this article. What are your expectations from the movie? Feel free to drop your honest opinion about the same in the comments section below. Meanwhile, you can also check out our guide in Blonde.