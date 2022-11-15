The Santa Clauses: How Do I Watch It For Free Online?

After a certain age, everyone deserves to take retirement — even Santa Claus. And for that reason, the serial gifter is eagerly looking for a worthy heir for his Christmas responsibilities. That’s the plot “The Santa Clauses” mini-series looks to explore in a light-hearted and fun manner.

The show is set to span six episodes, which will be about 65-year-old Scott Calvin’s quest to find the next Santa Claus. Moreover, we’ll also see how Scott and his family prepare to venture out of the North Pole for the first time.

Moving on to the cast, Tim Allen plays the main role of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, Elizabeth Mitchell plays Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin, and Kal Penn assumes the role of Simon Choksi. Moreover, Eric Lloyd stars as Charlie Calvin, whereas Matilda Lawler plays Betty (Santa’s Staff Chief).

When can I watch The Santa Clauses online?

The Santa Clauses is a series exclusively arriving on Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar in the near future. Precisely, it will roll out on Wednesday, November 16, at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Besides that, the series will be up in India on the same day at 1:30 PM IST.

Initially, the first two episodes will be up for streaming on the release date. Furthermore, successive episodes will drop on the OTT platform every Wednesday until December 14.

How do I watch The Santa Clauses for free online?

Typically, only Disney+ Hotstar’s active subscribers would be able to watch its content, such as The Santa Clauses. However, there are other ways you can claim a free Disney+ Hotstar membership, thanks to popular services you might already be using. Here are some services and plans that offer a bundled subscription as a free perk:

By the look of the trailer, The Santa Clauses looks like a show that will invoke pure festive joy among audiences. Tell us your thoughts about the early looks of the mini series in the comments below.