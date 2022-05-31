“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ has a way of making the audience hate a few selected characters. In the inaugural season of the anime, it was none other than Malty. Now, the torch has been passed to Kyo in the new season. Keeping that in mind, fans are already wondering what will happen in ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2, episode 9.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We will talk about the plot of the episode later. First, let’s focus on the new episode’s release date details. It is all set to make its debut on June 01, 2022. Indeed, a great way to kick off a new month. As for its release time, you can expect it at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

If you live in a different region, the release time will also vary. The major release timings are 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that out of the way, let’s find out where to watch the anime’s second season online.

Where do I watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 9 online?

Image credit: Kinema Citrus

Living in Japan comes with its own set of perks. One of them is simply watching your favorite anime on your TV. However, most of us who live outside Japan don’t have that privilege due to issues with broadcasting rights.

Fortunately, you can still watch the anime online, thanks to a few websites. One of them is none other than Crunchyroll. As of now, you can watch the Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 and other popular anime such as Spy x Family on Crunchyroll.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 for free?

One way to watch anime online for free is using illegal anime websites. However, we at Fossbytes do not suggest that our users turn their heads to such websites. As for watching the anime above for free, it is not possible. There is no free trial available for Crunchyroll, but that might change in the future.

What to expect from ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2, episode 9?

With a new arc underway, Naofumi, and co. face new issues in each episode. Our protagonist has been separated from Filo and Raphtalia. These two were the only reasons why Naofumi started to smile again, so, sadly, they were separated.

The new episode’s plot will focus on Naofumi’s reaction to losing his two close friends. Kyo, who is responsible for that, will face Naofumi’s rage. It will be exciting to see how the Naofumi makes Kyo realize to never mess with his friends.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode of the anime? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.