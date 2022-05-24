“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After seven amazing episodes in the second season of the anime, the Spirit Tortoise arc is finally over. It was breathtaking, and the fans loved every bit of it. In fact, most consider episode 7 to be the best episode of the season so far. So expectations will be even higher from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 8.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The inaugural episode of the new arc is all set to be released online on May 25, 2022, at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, the global release schedule differs according to the region where you reside in.

Fortunately, the global release date remains the same, but the timings of the major places are as follows. You can stream the episode at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s talk about where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 online. But before that, feel free to check out our streaming guide on the previous episode of the anime.

Where to watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 8 online?

Image credit: Kinema Citrus

If you are in Japan, you can simply tune in to your TV at the above-mentioned date and time. However, if you are outside of Japan, then you will have to rely on Crunchyroll in order to watch it. As of now, there is no word about the anime coming to Funimation, which is a bit surprising.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 for free?

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. Since the website offers a paid subscription, you cannot watch The Rising of the Shield Hero for free online, as of now.

What to expect from ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 8?

In this episode, Naofumi and co. will head to a completely new world. Evidently, they will find new heroes in this world as well. Keeping that in mind, the anime will most likely use this episode to provide a backstory to the aforementioned things.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.