“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The second season of “The Rising Of The Shield Hero” is halfway done, and we now move on to the next arc of this season. The Spirit Tortoise arc was definitely not as enjoyable compared to the first season. So “The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 7 will have to be good to bring back the hype.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

But let’s talk about the episode later; first, let’s go over when the episode is coming out. Episode 7 is set to arrive on May 18, 2022, at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time. Globally, we are getting simulcasted releases along with Japan.

The times for other regions are 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 18, 2022. Now that you know when to watch it, what about where? We’ll be going over precisely that in the next section of this guide.

Where to watch “The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 7 online?

Image Credit: Kinema Citrus

Since it is a simulcast release, you can probably guess where this anime is available to stream. Of course, the answer is none other than Crunchyroll. The service hosts many top anime and is known for releasing anime at the same time as Japan. You can check out the actual page for season 2 right here.

While we’re talking about streaming anime online, did you know there are some anime you can watch online for free? One of those is the massively popular cooking anime “Shoukegi No Soma.” If you’re interested, check out our guide on watching “Shoukegi No Soma” for free online.

What can I expect from “The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 7?

Episode 6 is hammered at the fact the Spirit Tortoise arc is over. Now that we are free of that lackluster arc, we can look forward to what’s next for Naofumi and his party. And with how episode 6 ended, are hype is starting to get back up again.

We see Naofumi, and his party jumps into a portal to chase after Kyo, the Vassal Book wielder that manipulated the Spirit Tortoise. We expect to see the world of L’Arc’s crew for the rest of the season. Since the slow part of the story is behind us, things will only get better from here.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think about the new season of Shield Hero? Do you think it holds up to the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.