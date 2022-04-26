“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 4 Release Schedule | What To Expect?

For fans looking for the release date and time for ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 Episode 4, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll be covering the details related to ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 Episode 4’s release schedule, along with other details.

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ kicked off season 2 brilliantly. Meanwhile, episode 4 of season 2 of the anime could probably slow things down, making things seem stretchy for the rest of the season. Interestingly, the upcoming episode will see how the hero is not only trying to save his city but also the entire world.

As in the last episode of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero,’ we saw the awakening of the Spirit Tortoise as the armies got ready for the battle. At the same time, the episode featured a fierce battle that saw Naofumi decapitating the Spirit Tortoise’s head. At the same time, the question arises, is the Spirit Tortoise finally dead? Or will we be seeing him in ‘The Shield Hero’ Season 2 Episode 4 when it releases this week? With that being said, let’s take a look at when ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ S2 Episode 4’s release date and time.

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ S2 Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022. Meanwhile, fans of the anime can watch the latest episodes on Funimation or Crunchyroll as they release weekly. As for the release time, episode 4 of season 2 of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ will release at 6 AM PDT; meanwhile, the release timings around the world are mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 6 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 9 AM EDT

British Time: 2 PM BST

European Time: 3 PM CEST

India Time: 6.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 9 PM PHT

Australia Time: 10.30 PM ACST

‘The Rising of the Shield’ Hero Season 2 Episode 4: What to expect?

While ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 is off to a decent start, the season seems to be picking up with engaging fans will the exciting storyline, and thanks to the latest episode, the show now has some gaps to fill in.

Right off the table, the first question that pops into every fan’s mind is: Is the Spirit Tortoise dead for good? If not, how is the creature still alive? We’re hopeful we’ll be getting the answers to these questions in the next episode, if not in the coming episodes. Meanwhile, all we can say at this point is to know and watch the latest episode of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 when it releases.