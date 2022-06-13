“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

So far the second season of the anime has been pretty great. Fans have got everything they could have thought of and more. But with The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 right around the corner, we are heading towards the finale of this season. It seems like the anime is ready for a grand finish for its new season.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Before that anticipated finish, we still have some time left. So let’s use it to talk about the release date of episode 11, which is slated for a release in Japan on June 15, 2022, at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Additionally, the release date for other regions will remain the same due to simulcast. However, the release time will vary depending on where you live. For example, it will be available at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. But will stream at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in India.

With that aside, let’s talk about where to watch the new episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2. But before that, here’s our guide on The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 10, if you missed it.

Where to watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 11 online?

Image credit: Kinema Citrus

Assuming you do not live in Japan, watching anime online is pretty much the only option for most fans. In their quest of doing so, Crunchyroll plays a huge role in it. Like many other great anime shows, The Rising of the Shield Hero is currently available on Crunchyroll.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 for free?

As good as Crunchyroll is, you cannot use it to watch anime for free. It uses a subscription-based model and on top of that doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. Unfortunately, it means you will need to spend some money to watch any anime on Crunchyroll.

This concludes our guide on The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 11. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.