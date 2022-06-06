“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Isekai is one of the most popular genres of anime. Over the years, there have been many amazing anime released in this genre, and ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is one. The anime is currently in its second season and is receiving nothing but love from fans. That said, our focus today is on The Rising of the Shield Hero, season 2, episode 10.

Let’s start things off with its release date. The 10th episode of this season is expected to arrive on June 08, 2022, at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Fortunately, the anime will also air on the same date in other regions, thanks to simulcast.

However, the release timings are a bit different. You can expect it to hit the deck at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Now, let’s focus on where to watch the anime online. But before that, feel free to check our guide on the anime’s last episode right here.

Where to watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 10 online?

If you do not live in Japan, you cannot watch anime on TV. As a result, you have to rely on online websites to watch your favorite anime outside Japan. One such trustworthy website is Crunchyroll. For years, the aforementioned site has been releasing popular anime without fail.

Can I watch ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 for free?

Image credit: Kinema Citrus

Since Crunchyroll is a subscription-based website, the only way to watch anime for free on it is with the help of a free trial. Unfortunately, as of now, the website is not providing a free trial. You cannot watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 for free on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2, episode 10?

Over the last few episodes, fans saw Naofumi suffer a lot due to losing Filo and Raphtalia. Thankfully, Filo returned in episode 9, which relieved fans. The 10th episode will focus on a new hero known as Katana Hero.

No one knows whether the new hero will be a friend or an enemy. But we are sure we will find that out after the new episode is released. Until then, feel free to share your expectations from it in the comments section below.