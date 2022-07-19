‘The Powerpuff Girls’ And ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ Gets A Reboot

The Powerpuff Girls aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005. It was a huge success for the Turner-owned channel, appealing to both boys and girls by blending girl-power ideals with action, humor, and emotion.

Children growing up in the 1990s and 2000s continued to enjoy the adventures of Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, and their father, Professor Utonium, saving the day in Townsville, which inspired a theatrical film in 2002.

Support for the original PPG run persisted despite subsequent attempts to revive the property. It included a 2016 reboot without McCracken and a live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot for the CW in 2020, which met with varying degrees of success.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot announced

Now, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe has announced that McCracken will return to work on a new Powerpuff Girls reboot. The PPG reboot is one of two projects announced by McCracken’s press release. The other being a preschool-engineered reboot of his Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. Sarah Fell, who is currently working on several Hanna-Barbera projects for HBO Max, will oversee both projects. Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register said:

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up. Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

The first Powerpuff Girls episode aired in 1998. It followed three super-powered kindergarteners as they juggled being kids and saving the world. This upcoming reboot of the Powerpuff Girls is not to be confused with the 2016 reboot of the same name. McCracken was not involved because he was working at Disney at the time. The reboot from 2016 lasted three seasons. The world of the original series will be expanded upon in the new reboot, bringing back familiar characters and old faces.

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends was set in a world where imaginary friends were sentient beings. And when their children outgrew them, they stayed at the titular home, waiting to be adopted by new children. Beginning in 2004, the show aired for six seasons. The Fosters reboot appears to be more dramatic than the Powerpuff Girls reboot, focusing on a completely new cast of preschool-aged characters. The target demographic is younger than that of the original show.

Both original shows are available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.