“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure was initially released in South Korean theaters back in January 2022. With a little more than a month passed, the movie is already gearing up for an online release as well. The biggest advantage? Well, it will become the first-ever South Korean movie to be distributed worldwide.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Such is the power of streaming services! We will talk more about where to watch the film online, first, let’s focus on its digital release date. The movie has already been released online today, i.e., March 02, 2022. It was unveiled at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that out of the way, let’s shift our focus to the primary objective of this streaming guide. Yes, we are talking about where to watch The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure online.

Where to watch ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

After an immensely successful theatrical run, the movie has partnered up with Netflix for a digital release. Knowing how well the streaming service promotes South Korean content, it is not a surprise. As for watching the film on Netflix, all you have to do is head over here.

If you have already watched the movie and are looking for more South Korean content, we have a great suggestion for you. Juvenile Justice is another highly rated K-Drama, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

What is ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ about?

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film titled “The Pirates.” So evidently, the sequel will pick the story after the events of the first movie. On that note, here is the official synopsis of the new South Korean movie:

“This is an action adventure film about a sea battle between pirates, bandits, and pioneers who search for a seal that disappeared in a whale attack before the founding of the Joseon Dynasty.“

This concludes our guide on the movie. Have you already watched it? If yes, feel free to give a spoiler-free review in the comments section below.