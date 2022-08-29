“The Patient” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The month of August has been full of amazing releases. Throughout the month, we have seen some of our favorite shows return for new seasons and, on the other hand, some great new content as well. The perfect to end the month will be to get another great show too. Keeping that in mind, Steve Carell is starring in a new psychologic thriller dubbed as The Patient.

The limited series will see Carell play the role of a psychotherapist, Alan Strauss, who recently lost his wife. Amidst that, he will be held hostage by a serial killer. The serial killer wants Strauss to help him in controlling his homicidal urges.

Will Strauss be able to help the killer? Or will he became another victim of his crimes? You will find that out after watching the series.

Image credit: FX Networks

The interesting web series is gearing up for a digital release on August 30, 2022. The expected release time of the miniseries is at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. As for its platform, you can watch it exclusively on Hulu on the aforementioned release date.

How many episodes will ‘The Patient’ have?

Similar to many shows releasing on Hulu, it will have a total of 10 episodes. Moreover, the first two episodes will be releasing on the above-mentioned release date and time. Following that, the new episodes will release every Tuesday. Here’s the full release schedule of the series:

Episode 1 & 2 – August 30, 2022

Episode 3 – September 06, 2022

Episode 4 – September 13, 2022

Episode 5 – September 20, 2022

Episode 6 – September 27, 2022

Episode 7 – October 04, 2022

Episode 8 – October 11, 2022

Episode 9 – October 18, 2022

Episode 10 (Finale) – October 25, 2022

Can I watch ‘The Patient’ for free on Hulu?

Unlike many of its competitors, Hulu still has a free trial for new users. They can use it to watch many shows on Hulu for free, but for a limited period of time. If you aren’t a Hulu user as of now and have no problem in waiting until The Patient‘s finale premieres, then you can simply wait till then and binge-watch the show using the free trial.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from Steve Carell’s new series? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Also, feel free to check our guide on another amazing Hulu series, The Dropout.