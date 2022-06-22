“The Old Man” Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

‘The Old Man’ TV show based on the 2017 novel of the same name made its debut last week. A double premiere gave fans a trailer of what to expect from the series. Considering the show will only feature seven episodes, it will quickly cover the story. Today, our focus will be on The Old Man, episode 3.

The opening episodes kicked off the show with flying colors. It sets the story’s tone by giving us a little background on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges). He was off the grid for decades after murdering an assassin. But is now being chased by the CIA for his crimes. Enough about the show’s plot; let’s focus on its streaming details.

The new episode of the series has two release dates. It will air on FX on June 23, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET. However, the show is also available online for those who do not have access to the FX channel on cable.

But the catch is that it will be coming to Hulu on June 24, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET. So in case you miss the show’s airing, you can still watch it online, of course, with a day’s delay.

Can I watch ‘The Old Man’ episode 3 for free on Hulu?

Yes, in an era where most streaming services have relinquished free trials, Hulu stands out. If you are a new service user, you can watch it for free. Also, even if you have used the free trial, a few offers will allow you to get a free subscription to the service.

1. Free account with Spotify premium.

2. Free account with Verizon.

This concludes with our streaming guide for the new episode of The Old Man. If you haven’t started watching the show yet, you can check out our guide on The Old Man double premiere right here.