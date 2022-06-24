“The Man From Toronto” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are great actors. But we have never seen them pair up for a movie. But that changed this week with the release of ‘The Man From Toronto.’ The two talented actors will be bringing this new action-comedy to the audience.

The plot of the movie is full of comedy due to the simple fact that the world’s deadliest assassin and a screw-up are mistaken for each other. Now, what awaits each of them is a whole lot of chaos. But for the audience, it has the potential to be a great movie.

That being said, let’s start things with the flick’s release schedule. Later, we will also discuss if it is possible to watch the 2022 film for free from the comfort of your couch.

Image credit: Netflix

The movie will skip theatrical release and be available on streaming giant Netflix. As of now, it is confirmed to be coming to Netflix on June 24, 2022. This will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

In addition to this movie, June 24th is full of amazing titles for Netflix. You can also watch Man vs Bee and Money Heist Korea on the above-mentioned release date.

Can I watch ‘The Man From Toronto’ for free on Netflix?

As things stand now, Netflix no longer provides a free trial. So, you cannot watch any title on the streaming service for free. But fortunately, many telecom companies provide a free subscription to Netflix with their plans.

This is for our streaming guide on the new Kevin Hart movie. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.