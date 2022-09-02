The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Release Schedule: Is Free Streaming Possible?

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful movie franchises out there. The original three movies remain still remain fan-favorite films to this date. Following their immense popularity, the franchise also released three Hobbit Films in the 2010s. And now, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived.

The new LOTR project was announced a few months ago by none other than Amazon. Since then, it has received mixed reactions from the fans. After all, if Amazon messes up the series, it would receive a huge backlash from them.

When was LOTR: The Rings of Power released?

The series has opted for a weekly release schedule, with the first two episodes releasing together. They arrived on Prime Video on September 02, 2022 at 6:30 AM IST. However, due to simulcast, it meant fans in the United States got their hands on it at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET, on September 01, 2022.

Before moving forward, we have a perfect suggestion for you. Since the show is a prequel to the original LOTR movies, fans are wondering where the new series fits in the timeline. Well, you can read our detailed guide on LOTR: The Rings of Power timeline to clear that doubt.

LOTR: The Rings of Power full release schedule

Considering that the first two episodes of the series arrived together, it has raised some doubts in minds of the fans about the future release schedule. Well, if you are among them, then you have arrived at the right place. Here’s the entire release schedule of the LOTR prequel series:

Episodes 1 & 2 – September 02, 2022

Episode 3 – September 09, 2022

Episode 4 – September 16, 2022

Episode 5 – September 23, 2022

Episode 6 – September 30, 2022

Episode 7 – October 07, 2022

Episode 8 (finale) – October 14, 2022

Can I watch LOTR: The Rings of Power for free on Prime Video?

This is arguably the biggest doubt that fans of the series have. Although the series has a huge fanbase, many want to watch the show for free. Well, fortunately, if you are a new user of Prime Video, then you can take advantage of the free trial to do so. However, for others, here are some of the best offers to get a free subscription to the platform:

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What are your expectations from LOTR: The Rings of Power? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on House of the Dragon as well.