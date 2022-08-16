A New The Lord of The Rings Game Announced In Partnership With Weta Workshop

There’s a lot of Lord of The Rings content coming up. Amazon’s epic Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series will premiere on September 2, and Daedalic Entertainment’s upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum game will follow. But there’s always room for more LOTR content in our lives. And that’s exactly what’s on the way. Weta Workshop and Private Division have announced that they are developing a new LOTR-inspired game.

A new Lord Of The Rings game on the way

We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future! pic.twitter.com/z9HxvXe7Da — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) August 15, 2022

Weta Workshop will be developing a Lord of The Rings video game, but not necessarily one based on the films. The official Private Division Twitter page has announced the release of a new Lord of The Rings video game in collaboration with Weta Workshop. It’s worth noting that the post refers to the game as being set in the “literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien,” rather than mentioning the films.

Private Division is a video game publishing company and a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. Private Division’s most recent game was OlliOlli World, which was released on February 8, as well as the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Hades. It is unknown whether any additional studios will be engaged in the creation of this new Lord of The Rings video game.

Given how intimately associated the firm was with the films, the news that Weta Workshop is collaborating in the development of a Lord of The Rings computer game is a terrific first step. The fact that only two studios have been announced in connection with the game suggests that it will be some time before more information is revealed. Especially because no title or concept has been provided.

If the game does not use movie content and is an original The Lord of The Rings video game, then the story can go on a plethora of different paths as Middle-earth’s history is filled with battles that would make for a wonderful video game.