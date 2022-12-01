The Last of Us Character Posters Feature Joel, Ellie, Bill and More

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic video game that was first released in 2013 for PlayStation 3. It takes place in a world where a mutant Cordyceps fungus outbreak rules and transforms people into creatures known as Clickers. In order to perform research that could result in the development of a vaccine, a teenage girl named Ellie, who is immune to the virus, needs to be escorted to a hospital controlled by the Fireflies.

The story follows Joel, a weathered and untrusting survivor with his trauma centered around loss. The two travel cross-country as part of the mission, meeting new people and factions along the way. Joel begins to think of Ellie as the daughter he lost during the initial outbreak as they grow closer and slowly learn to trust and care for one another. Neil Druckmann, the director of the original game, will collaborate with Chernobyl author and creator Craig Mazin on the upcoming nine-episode adaptation.

The Last Of Us character posters show a detailed look at the cast

The Last of Us took to Twitter to release new character sheets a week after releasing a poster for the show. Along with Joel and Ellie, nine additional characters—including Tess (Anna Torv), Sarah (Nico Parker), Riley (Storm Reid), Henry (Lamar Johnson), Sam (Keivonn Woodard), Bill (Nick Offerman), Frank (Murray Bartlett), Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and Marlene (Merle Dandridge)—also get their own posters. Check out the posters below:

All The Last of Us character posters revealed pic.twitter.com/ePl4WmAz4e — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 30, 2022

There has been some concern over the show changing the video game timeline. However, The Last of Us teaser should have alleviated any concerns about the HBO show being inaccurate to the game. These new posters should heighten interest in an adaptation that pays homage to the beloved Naughty Dog game.

The Last of Us debuts on January 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.