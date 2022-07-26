The Last Of Us Part 1 Remake Is Coming To PC “Very Soon”!

For those looking forward to playing The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on the PC, there might be some good news for you. According to a Naughty Dog developer, fans will be able to play The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on PC “very soon.”

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Naughty Dog developer and Senior Environment Texture Artist Jonathan Benaious revealed that The Last of Us Part 1 will be coming to PC soon after its PS5 launch, which is scheduled for September this year.

Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

For those unaware, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake for PS5 has been scheduled to release on September 2nd, 2022. As for the PC version of The Last of Us, the game was only listed as “in development.” However, we’re sure Jonathan’s comments on the upcoming remake have made this easier on the PC players knowing that the hit PlayStation game will be coming to PC soon.

That being said, it is essential to note here that the PS exclusives coming to PCs have had more extended wait periods, longer than usual. On that note, Jonathan’s remarks about the computer version are assuring for PC players looking forward to playing The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake will use PS5’s latest gen hardware and provide fans the first part of the hit PS exclusive with a greatly redesigned game environment, improved character models, better in-game lighting, haptic feedback, and much more. Furthermore, not many fans are happy with the remake, considering its high price of $69.99 for the standard edition with only visual revamps. On the other hand, 2014 remaster of The Last of Us Part 1 still is a beautiful game.

Lastly, considering many PS exclusives, including the God of War, Days Gone, and now The Last of Us Part 1 getting PC ports, we can expect more PS exclusives coming to PC very soon. That being said, if the computer version for The Last of Us comes in 2023, this will make the game the fastest to get a PC port.