“The Flash” Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

When it comes to superhero TV series, not many can match the level of “The Flash.” The long-running TV show is in its eighth season, but the excitement among fans is yet to diminish. On that note, let’s talk about The Flash season 8, episode 9.

Starting things off with the release date of the new episode, it is expected to arrive on March 30, 2022. As always, the episode will stream at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on CW. However, you will need a cable connection to watch the show.

But what if you want to watch The Flash season 8 online? Well, don’t worry; we will talk about it in the next section of our streaming guide. So without any further delays, let’s get started.

Where do I watch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 9 online?

The previous seasons of the series are all available on Amazon Prime Video. Season 8 of the series has also followed a similar path. With that being said, you can watch the new episode of The Flash on Prime Video by heading over to this page.

Moreover, with a 30-day free trial available on the streaming service, it makes it easier to watch shows on Prime Video. But you can only watch them for a limited period. Once the free trial is over, you will be required to purchase a subscription to continue enjoying shows on the OTT platform.

‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 9 plot: What to expect from it?

The new episode of the series is titled ‘Phantoms.’ As for the plot, you can check out the official synopsis below:

“Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him. meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton), needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City.”

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.