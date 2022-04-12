“The Flash” Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

‘The Flash’ season 8, episode 11, will bring us one step closer to the finale of the new season of the long-running TV show. Following the release of episode 11, fans still have seven more episodes to look up to. Additionally, the current season is just entering its climax regarding the Black Flame.

We can discuss the plot later; for now, let’s kick things off with the new episode’s release date. ‘The Flash’ will return for a new episode on April 13, 2022. It will air directly on CW at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

However, if you do not have access to cable TV, you won’t be able to enjoy The Flash’s new episode. But don’t get disheartened, as there is still a way for you to watch it online. How do you ask? Keep reading the next section of our streaming guide to find the answer.

Where to watch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 11 online?

Image credit: CW

Luckily viewers from all around the globe can rely on Amazon Prime Video to watch The Flash. To watch the latest episode, all you have to do is head over to this page on Prime Video. Additionally, the OTT platform also provides a free trial to new users.

You can take advantage of the offer and watch The Flash for free. However, once your free trial expires, you will have to purchase a subscription to it.

What to expect from ‘The Flash’ season 8, episode 11?

As we saw in the last episode, the major plot of the show will revolve around Team Flash facing off against the Black Flame, and there are several other plot points to explore as well. You can get a better idea about it by reading the official plot synopsis below:

“Barry and Chester may have found a way to stop the Black Flame from hurting anyone else; Caitlin decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.”

This concludes our guide. What are your expectations from the latest episode? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.