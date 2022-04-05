“The Flash” Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

‘The Flash’ season 8 is at a pivotal point right now. After the release of the previous episode, the show reached this season’s halfway mark. Things are heating up in the long-running show. As of now, Team Flash is getting cornered against the Black Flame. Keeping that in mind, the Flash season 8 episode 10 will hold great significance.

We will talk more about the plot of the episode later. First, let’s start with the new episode’s release date. Episode 9 of season 8 is set to air on April 06, 2022. It will air on the popular cable network CW at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Considering the CW channel is not available in every corner of the world, many fans tend to watch The Flash online. With that being said, let’s find out where to watch The Flash season 8 episode 10 online.

Where to watch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 10 online?

Image credit: CW

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video can be used to watch The Flash online. The streaming service not only features season 8, but it has the entire series about the DC superhero in its library.

The cherry on the top is the fact that it also offers a free 30-day trial. New users can take advantage of this offer to watch The Flash for free on Prime Video.

‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 10 plot: What to expect from it?

As we mentioned earlier, Team Flash will be facing off against the Black Flame in this episode. However, it will not be an easy task by any means for our superheroes. The Black Flame’s next victim is none other than Frost.

But will she be consumed by it or not? You will have to watch the new episode of The Flash to find an answer to that question.