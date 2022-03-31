“The Dropout” Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Amanda Seyfried starrer miniseries is nearing its conclusion. With the release of The Dropout episode 7, only one more episode is left in the show. Fans are certainly going to miss it, but we will cross that bridge when we get there. For now, let’s focus on episode 7 of the show.

First, the second-last episode of the series is all set to be released online on March 31, 2022, since the episode was released at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET), you can watch it right now.

Now, that begs the question of where to watch The Dropout episode 7 online? We will shift our focus to that in the next section of our guide. But before that, you might want to read our streaming guide on The Dropout episode 6 right here.

With that out of the way, we can now discuss where to watch the popular miniseries online.

Where to watch ‘The Dropout’ episode 7 online?

If you have been watching the show from the beginning, you must already know where to watch it. However, in case you have just made up your mind to watch it, then you can head over to this page on Hulu.

If you are pondering what else to watch on Hulu, we have a suggestion for you. Donald Grover’s popular show “Atlanta” just returned for season 3. As of now, the show can be streamed on Hulu as well.

What to expect from ‘The Dropout’ episode 7?

The second last episode of the series is titled “Heroes.” Regarding the plot of the episode, the official synopsis says:

“Under intense scrutiny from the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth and Sunny double down on defense. Tyler and Erika face a difficult choice.“

Following this episode, the series will most likely focus on Elizabeth’s trial. After all, the show began with that scene, and fans waited for some time to watch what happened in her trial.

This concludes with our guide on The Dropout episode 7. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.