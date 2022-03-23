“The Dropout” Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Dropout is a series depicting the story of Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes is a well-known person in the biotech industry for her contribution to Theranos. With The Dropout episode 6 right around the corner, things are finally starting to heat up in the series.

But we will talk about the plot of the new episode later. First, we will focus on the release date of episode 6. As of now, it is expected to unveil online on March 24, 2022. Like previous episodes, it will be released at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

With just two more episodes left in the foremost season of the series, it is the perfect time to start streaming the show. However, where to watch The Dropout episode 6? Considering there are many streaming services hosting numerous OTT releases, it can get confusing at times.

To ensure that you do not face confusion, we are writing this detailed streaming guide. So without any further delays, let’s get right into it.

Where to watch ‘The Dropout’ episode 6 online?

Image credit: Hulu

The mini-series has been released under the banner of streaming juggernaut Hulu. Evidently, all the episodes are available on the American streaming service. On that note, you can watch episode 6 of the series on Hulu.

What should I expect from ‘The Dropout’ episode 6?

The previous episode of the series highlighted the challenges faced by Elizabeth and Sunny regarding the Walgreens deal. On the same note, episode 6 will feature Elizabeth facing legal challenges. There are several parties that are working together to unmask the truth about Elizabeth.

This concludes with our guide to the new The Dropout episode. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.