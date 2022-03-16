“The Dropout” Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

So far, The Dropout has been perfectly portraying the story of Elizabeth Holmes. Although the series started airing just two weeks ago, fans already love it. Keeping that in mind, many are wondering about the release details of The Dropout episode 5.

Without any further ado, let’s get right into it. Episode 5 of the 2022 series will arrive online on March 17, 2022. It will follow the typical release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Following the release of episode 5, only three episodes will remain in the show’s inaugural season. So viewers can expect the series to get even more gripping in the remaining episodes. If you missed The Dropout episode 4, feel free to check our guide on the same.

With that being said, let’s shift our focus to the article’s main objective. Which is where to watch the new episode of the series?

Where to watch ‘The Dropout’ episode 5 online?

Image credit: Hulu

The life story of Elizabeth Holmes is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu. You can find the latest episode of the show by heading over to this page on the streaming service. Since the platform provides a free trial, you can watch the show for free, albeit for a limited period.

If you are looking for another great show on Hulu, we have a suggestion for you. You can try watching “Young Rock” season 2 on the streaming service as well.

What to expect from ‘The Dropout’ episode 5?

The fifth episode of the show is titled “Flowers of Life.” As for the plot of the new episode, you can check out the official synopsis below.

“With the Walgreens deadline looming, Elizabeth and Sunny scramble to find solutions to their technological failures. Ian is drawn into Elizabeth’s lawsuit against Richard.“

This is it from our end regarding ‘The Dropout’ episode 5. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.