“The Dropout” Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Last week, Amanda Seyfried’s new series “The Dropout” was released online. The TV show went ahead with a triple premiere and gave the viewers a great understanding of what it will be about. After those three episodes, viewers are eagerly waiting for The Dropout episode 4.

Fortunately, the new episode has already been unveiled online. If you aren’t aware of the release date, it aired online on March 10, 2022. It followed the standard release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). As expected, the show has now taken up a weekly release schedule.

Before talking more about the latest episode, you should catchup to the previous episodes. In order to do so, you can give our streaming guide on The Dropout premiere right here. With that being said, let’s talk about where to watch the show’s new episode online.

Where to watch ‘The Dropout’ episode 4 online?

Image credit: Hulu

The miniseries is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu. It is not a surprise since the show is a Hulu original. To watch episode 4, all you have to do is head over to this page on Hulu.

A big advantage of watching The Dropout on Hulu is the fact that the streaming service provides a free trial to new users. This allows them to try out shows on the service for free. In case, they do not like the library they can simply cancel the subcription after the free trial runs out.

What to expect from ‘The Dropout’ episode 4?

The new episode of the miniserie is titled “Old White Men.” Although it has been out for only a few hours, it has alreadt amassed a rating of 8.0 on IMDb. Anyway, the plot of the latest episode is:

“Walgreens is enticed by Elizabeth to seal the deal on a new partnership with Theranos. Ian tries to investigate what’s going on behind closed doors.“

To know more about the episoe, you can also check the preview of the episode attached above. This is it for our guide on the new The Dropout episode. Have you already watched it? If yes, feel free to share a spoiler free review in the comments section below.