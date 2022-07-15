“The Devil Is A Part-Timer” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Devil is a Part-Time fandom that arguably knows better than others what it means to hope for your favorite anime to get its second season. The anime’s opening season concluded back in 2013. Since then, fans have wondered when The Devil will be a Part-Timer season 2 arrival.

Fortunately, the anime’s next season was announced last year. The popular anime is about how Satan finds himself stuck in the human world. What’s worse is that he has lost all his powers as well. But the Devil King tries to make the best of what he can by working in a burger outlet.

He also takes the human named Sadao Maou. While working at a burger outlet, he tries to find a way back to his home, which is Hell in this case. Let’s look at the release details of the anime’s new season.

When is ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer’ season 2 being released?

Image credit: Studio 3Hz

The renowned anime has already been released. It was released in Japan on July 14, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. Other regions also got their hands on it on the same day but at different times. For example, it was released at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST.

As for watching it online, you can head over to Crunchyroll if the streaming service is available in your region. Additionally, for selected countries in Asia, Muse Asia has also released the opening episode of the new season.

How to watch ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer’ season 2 for free?

If you are using Crunchyroll, you simply watch the anime for free. However, you can rely on Muse Asia to watch the anime for free. But make sure to check out whether the service is available in your country or not.

This is it for this article from our end. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below. Meanwhile, you can also check our guide on Overlord season 4 episode 2 right here.