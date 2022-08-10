When Is “The Devil Is A Part-Timer” Season 2 Episode 5 Releasing Online?

The Devil is a Part-Time season 2; episode 5 holds a lot of importance for fans of the anime all around the globe. In its second season, the series is heading toward the mid-season climax, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

In the previous episode, we witnessed Gabriel giving Maou and Emilia an ultimatum. The angel revealed that he would return soon for the custody of Alas Ramus and Emilia’s sword. This was a massive problem for our main characters since they cannot fully use their powers in the human world.

Despite that, the Devil King accepted the challenge. The new episode’s plot will likely focus on what Gabriel has in mind for Maou and Emilia. It’s not a difficult guess that Maou will easily give in to either of Gabriel’s demands.

Image credit: Studio 3Hz

The new episode of the series is set to arrive online on August 11, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. Since episode 4 of the show has been labeled arguably the best episode in the series, there are also some huge expectations from the sixth episode.

Before talking about where to watch the anime online, you might like to know its release time in other regions. On that note, the new episode of the popular anime will arrive at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST.

Talking about watching it, you can either head over to Crunchyroll or Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Depending on which region you live in, your options would be different.

How to watch ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer’ season 2 episode 5 for free?

Since Crunchyroll is a subscription-based platform with no free trial, you cannot watch anime for free on it. But that’s where Muse Asia’s YouTube channel will help you in achieving your target. The YouTube channel is a perfectly legal way of streaming anime for free (in select regions).

What are your expectations from the new episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comments section below.