Is It Possible To Watch “The Devil Is A Part-Timer” Season 2 Episode 4 For Free?

After the success of the first season, the anime returned to air this year for a second season. Although fans had to wait nine years for its second season, so far, the wait has been worth it. Fans are hoping for more of the same in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2, episode 4.

In the previous episode, Maou faced off against Gabriel. Since Maou is on Earth, he is not even close to his actual strength and got taken down pretty easily. Gabriel also announced that he would be returning to take Alas Ramus from Maou tomorrow.

This allows Maou and Emilia to get some time to prepare for their battle against Gabriel. Episode 4 of the series focused on just that, and it has been labeled as one of the best episodes of the entire series. The episode had everything fans wanted, from comedy to emotions; it was simply phenomenal.

When was “The Devil is a Part-Timer” season 2 episode 4 released?

Image credit: Studio 3Hz

The second season of the series has been following a weekly release schedule. So the new episode was released in Japan this week on August 05, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. Similar to previous episodes, it was released in other regions at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST.

As for watching it, fans could simply head over to Crunchyroll. If the streaming service is unavailable in your region, you can rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to watch “The Devil is a Part-Timer” season 2, episode 4 for free?

If you are a Crunchyroll user, then you cannot watch the anime for free online. But Muse Asia’s YouTube channel provides the anime for free. Moreover, the channel is completely legal, so you don’t have to worry about that either.

With that said, let’s conclude our guide on the new episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2. Have you already watched the episode? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.