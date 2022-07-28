“The Devil Is A Part-Timer” Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 3 is all set to arrive soon. The new episode of the anime will tackle the several questions left unanswered in the previous episode. In the previous episode, our characters were confused about the real identity of Alas Ramus.

While there was a lot of confusion around the child, Maou agreed to take care of her and welcomed her to stay at his place. Chiho does her best to help Maou in taking care of Alas. From buying essentials for the baby to getting amusement park tickets, Chiho takes care of everything.

As a result, Maou has now placed his trust in Chiho. But the end of the episode leads to an angel appearing through a gate. The angel wants to restore the balance as it comes with a whole army. Let’s look at streaming details of The Devil is a Part-Timer’s new episode.

There will be 12 episodes in the second season of the popular series. The show follows a weekly release schedule to maintain excitement among fans. As for the latest episode, it is all set to release online on July 28, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST.

Similar to episode 2, it will be available in other regions at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST. As for watching it online, you can rely on Crunchyroll. And in the regions where it’s unavailable, head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to watch The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 3 for free?

The only way to watch the anime free in a legal way is to rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Since Crunchyroll is a paid platform, you cannot watch it for free via it. Maybe if the anime comes to Funimation in the future, you can watch it for free because it provides a free trial to new users. But for now, Muse Asia’s the way to go for you.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.