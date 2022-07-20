“The Devil Is A Part-Timer” Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Up for a comedy anime with a pinch of fantasy sprinkled over it? Then The Devil is a Part-Timer could be a great choice for you. After a break of almost a decade, the anime’s season 2 was finally unveiled last week. Although it had some mixed reviews from fans, it was good to see Satan and Emilia the Hero back in action. On that note, let’s talk about The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2, episode 2.

The opening episode of the anime featured the trio of Maou, Alciel, and Urushiara. They were enjoying their lives when Emilia decided to lecture them about finances. Additionally, Urushiara senses a weird presence in Maou’s apartment.

It was later revealed that the weird presence was none other than a cockroach. Amidst the chaos, a gateway opened, and an apple fell. Nothing too concerning? The apple turned into a child, and when she woke up shocked everyone. She claimed her name of Alas Ramus, and she was the child of Maou and Emilia.

Keeping that in mind, The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 2 will attract many viewers. That being said, let’s talk about its release date next.

Image credit: Studio 3Hz

The new episode of the supernatural comedy will arrive on July 21, 2022. It will be available to stream at 11:30 PM JST. Thankfully, other regions will get the anime on the same day. However, the release time will be 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST.

As for watching it online, all you have to do is head to this page on Crunchyroll. But if the streaming service is unavailable in your region, you can rely on Muse Asia.

How to watch ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer’ season 2 episode 2 for free?

It depends on which platform you are using to watch the anime. If you are a Crunchyroll user, then there is simply no way for you to watch the anime for free. On the other hand, Muse Asia posts the anime for free on its YouTube channel.

Have you started watching the new season of the anime? What are your thoughts on it so far? Let us know your views in the comments section below.