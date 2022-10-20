The Crown Season 5 Will Cover A Previously Cut Controversial Plotline

The Netflix historical show, The Crown, covers the tale of the British Royal Family. Beginning when Queen Elizabeth II was a young woman before ascending to the throne, we have seen it all. The Crown has covered significant historical moments for England over the previous four seasons. It showed us all the royal family members at various stages of their life.

The Crown season 5 sparked some controversy throughout its production. Following the success of season 4, The Crown will continue to explore the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The upcoming season will focus on the circumstances leading up to Princess Diana’s murder in a car accident in Paris in 1997. There has been a lot of conjecture about how The Crown will portray these times, especially as it gets closer to the present day with its already-ordered season 6.

The Crown season 5 to deal with a controversial plotline

and Dominic West as Prince Charles. pic.twitter.com/KwD6hdwTgz — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 17, 2022

West has been playing Prince Charles since 1992 and just spoke with EW about Season 5 of The Crown. The actor confirms that the show will address an unpleasant and controversial occurrence in King Charles III’s life, called Tampongate. The news came as a surprise. Because West’s predecessor in the role, Josh O’Connor, stated a few years back that the incident would not be included in the series. He said:

“I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time]. Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’s attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim, and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they’d gone through.”

And more royal controversies

The Tampongate scandal dates back to 1993. This involves a private phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 1989 that was leaked to the press. During the six-minute call, the lovers have an intimate conversation. He was also heard joking that he hoped to be reincarnated as a tampon.

New season, new decade, new cast. A first look at Season Five of The Crown, arriving 9th November. pic.twitter.com/dBa8VXSUGH — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 14, 2022

Not only this, The Crown season 5 premiere is also rumored to deal with the most recent controversy. This involves a phone call where Prince Charles complains to former UK Prime Minister John Major about waiting too long to take the throne.

This has already resulted in a strong backlash for Netflix. It has prompted executives to postpone a rumored documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. With another controversial plot point set to be addressed in the same season, it appears that The Crown is in for another round of controversy.

The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 9. Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on these plotlines in the comments down below.