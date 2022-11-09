The Crown Season 5: How Do I Watch It For Free Online?

After nearly two years, The Crown is back to present another notable chapter from the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. There’s a different kind of anticipation for the show’s fifth season, given that it comes following the passing away of both the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip.

Interestingly, The Crown S5 will feature an entirely new cast as the story skips ahead to focus on the next important phase of the Queen’s reign. You’ll see Imelda Staunton taking on the mantle of Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, among others.

Coming to the plot, season five will revolve around the events concerning the royalty from the ’90s. One of the key things audiences are sure to be looking out for is how the show covers the rocky marriage lives of the Queen’s children.

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in The Crown S5. (Image: Netflix)

When and where can I stream The Crown S5?

Since The Crown is a Netflix production, all five seasons will be exclusively available on the platform. You can start streaming the show on Wednesday, November 9, from 1:30 PM IST/3 AM ET/12 AM PT. Much like the seasons that came before, the fifth one is also expected to span ten episodes.

How can I watch The Crown S5 online for free?

Although Netflix requires you to have a paid subscription to access its content, there are other workarounds as well. You can watch Netflix shows such as The Crown S5, using the free subscription that comes with certain plans. Here are the plans that come with a bundled Netflix subscription:

While some early reviews have panned the fifth season for glorifying the newly crowned King, others have implied it could make or break the show going forward. Are you excited to watch The Crown S5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.