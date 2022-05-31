“The Boys” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Will It Be On Amazon Prime Video?

Outside of MCU and DCEU, there aren’t many good superhero TV shows. However, The Boys is a show that has been a tough competition for them. After two successful seasons, fans were eagerly waiting for the release of its new season. Well, the wait will finally be over when The Boys season 3 drops this week.

Speaking of its release, it is slated for a global release on June 03, 2022. The show will follow a weekly release schedule at this time. Fortunately, the first two episodes will be released together on the above-mentioned release date.

After that, the remaining episodes will be released each Friday over the next six weeks. As for its release time, since it is a global release, it will be available at 12:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). For additional release time slots, here’s our detailed guide to the Amazon Prime Video release schedule.

Where to watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is one of the best shows that streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has ever released. Similar to the first two seasons, the third season will also arrive on Prime Video. All you have to do is head over to this page on the popular streaming platform.

Is ‘The Boys’ season 3 worth watching?

Do you see the idea of superheroes technically running the world? But what happens when they get more than their fair share of power, they get corny and out of control. Moreover, the writers have perfectly depicted both sides of the story in the show.

Additionally, an IMDB rating of 8.7/10 certainly speaks volumes about the quality of its content. This concludes with our streaming guide to The Boys’ new season. Are you planning to watch it? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below.