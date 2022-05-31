Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

“The Boys” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Will It Be On Amazon Prime Video?

Are Homelanders' days of controlling the world over?

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
The Boys season 3 release date and time
Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Outside of MCU and DCEU, there aren’t many good superhero TV shows. However, The Boys is a show that has been a tough competition for them. After two successful seasons, fans were eagerly waiting for the release of its new season. Well, the wait will finally be over when The Boys season 3 drops this week.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Speaking of its release, it is slated for a global release on June 03, 2022. The show will follow a weekly release schedule at this time. Fortunately, the first two episodes will be released together on the above-mentioned release date.

After that, the remaining episodes will be released each Friday over the next six weeks. As for its release time, since it is a global release, it will be available at 12:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). For additional release time slots, here’s our detailed guide to the Amazon Prime Video release schedule.

Where to watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 online?

The Boys season 3 release date and time
Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is one of the best shows that streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has ever released. Similar to the first two seasons, the third season will also arrive on Prime Video. All you have to do is head over to this page on the popular streaming platform.

Is ‘The Boys’ season 3 worth watching?

Do you see the idea of superheroes technically running the world? But what happens when they get more than their fair share of power, they get corny and out of control. Moreover, the writers have perfectly depicted both sides of the story in the show.

Find your dream job

Additionally, an IMDB rating of 8.7/10 certainly speaks volumes about the quality of its content. This concludes with our streaming guide to The Boys’ new season. Are you planning to watch it? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below.

Aikansh Chaudhary

Aikansh Chaudhary

A die-hard sports fan who also loves to binge-watch anime, movies, or TV shows when possible.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022