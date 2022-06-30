“The Boys” Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In the last episode of The Boys, Butcher and Hughie finally leveled the playing field against Homelander. They could do so with the help of none other than Soldier Boy. The superhero was earlier presumed dead, but we all know now that isn’t the case. Keeping that in mind, we will likely see more of him in The Boys season 3, episode 7.

Additionally, there is still the mystery of Noir’s whereabouts. The TNT Twins spilled the beans about the mastermind behind Soldier Boy being handed to the Russians. Apart from them, the new episode should also reveal the truth about A-Train. It appears as if he is dead after taking revenge on Blue Hawk.

The second last episode of the anime is expected to be amazing, just like episode 6. Let’s focus on the upcoming episode’s release schedule and where to watch it online.

Image credit: Prime Video

The show’s new episode is all set to release online on July 01, 2022. It will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video at 12:00 AM GMT. You can check its release time for other regions by reading our guide on Amazon Prime Video release time schedule for its titles.

How to watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 episode 7 for free?

The easiest way to watch the series online on Prime Video is to take advantage of its free trial. However, that offer is only valid for new users. If you have already used the free trial, check these offers below to get a free subscription to Prime Video.

This concludes our guide on The Boys’ latest episode. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your honest views in the comments section below.