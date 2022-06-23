“The Boys” Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Once again, The Boys has been nothing but amazing. So far, season 3 of the highly acclaimed show has been very enjoyable for fans. In the last episode of the show, Soldier Boy made entered back into the United States. It turns out that he is now with Hughie and Butcher to defeat homelander. Will they succeed in doing so in The Boys season 3, episode 6?

That’s not all; episode 6 also holds importance for another reason. When Homelander learned about Butcher and Hughie’s plans, he kidnapped Queen Maeve. So this episode is expected to be amazing but can also have a very emotional ending.

The only way to find out which will be the case is to wait for the new episode to release. Let’s talk about the new episode’s release date, time, and where to watch it online.

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

It’s no secret that The Boys is a gem of a series created by Amazon Prime Video. So it is obvious that you can also watch the show on Prime Video.

As for the new episode, you can watch it online on June 24, 2022, at 12:00 AM GMT. To know what that means for your regions, feel free to check our guide on Amazon Prime Video release time schedule here.

How to watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 episode 6 for free on Prime Video?

If you are a new user of the streaming service, then you can simply use the free trial to watch the show. However, if you aren’t, then it gets a bit tricky. You can still get a free subscription to Prime Video, but it is attached to other offers.

We hope you found this guide helpful. In the comments section below, let us know your thoughts about The Boys season 3, episode 6.