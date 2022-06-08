“The Boys” Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

If you thought the first two seasons of The Boys were crazy, then you are in for a surprise in the new season. Although just three new season episodes have been released yet, the show is already making fans crazy. They are now wondering what The Boys season 3 episode 4 has in store.

A calculated guess would be another insane tactic played by Homelander. But let’s save that discussion for the end. For now, let’s talk about the release date of the new episode. Since the show has opted for a weekly release schedule, you will get a new episode each week.

On that note, episode 4 is set to arrive online on Prime Video on June 10, 2022. It will be available to watch online for everyone at 12:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Depending on your region, you might get your hands on episode 4 on June 02 or June 03. Here’s the Amazon Prime Video release time schedule to avoid any confusion.

Can I watch ‘The Boys’ season 3 episode 4 for free on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys is one of the most successful shows under the banner of Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to Prime Video, well and good, you can watch the show there. But in case you do not have a subscription, then there are a few offers that you can use to get a free account of Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

2. Airtel’s postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

5. Free 30-day trial.

What to expect from ‘The Boys’ season 3, episode 4?

Episode 3 left fans bewildered after Homelander announced that he and Starlight are now a couple. Since Starlight is now the co-captain of ‘The Seven,’ it came as a shock to almost everyone. Additionally, Homelander also announced the return of The Deep to The Seven.

As for episode 4, it’s titled “Glorious Five Year Plan.” Although there is no preview available for the episode right now, we can make a few guesses. The primary plot of the episode should be around “#Homelight.” Apart from that, Grace will probably learn that Soldier Boy is still alive.

Thar’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode of The Boys? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.