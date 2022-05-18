“The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Boss Baby initially started its journey under the banner of DreamWork Animation back in 2017. The adventure comedy film was a huge hit and left fans begging for more. Well, the wish was fulfilled with a sequel film in 2021. To further capitalize on that success, a new series in the franchise titled “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” is ready for release.

The 2022 TV show is slated for a global release on May 19, 2022. This will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The kids’ animated series is reportedly expected to feature 12 episodes, all being released together.

With that being said, why don’t we shift our focus to where to watch The Boss Baby TV series online? On that note, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib’ online?

Image credit: DreamWork Animation

There is no fixed streaming platform for DreamWork Animation titles. As a result, the platform can differ from release to release. The Boss Baby TV series has been confirmed to be released on streaming giant Netflix.

What will ‘The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib’ be about?

Since it’s a TV show, the plot needs to be intriguing enough to grasp the audience’s attention. After all, the creators have to come up with 12 amazing episodes. To lift the surprise, here is the official plot synopsis of the web series:

“Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids.“