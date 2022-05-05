“Thar” Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

With the summer season in full flow, so are the movies/TV shows lineups of several platforms. As a result, with each passing week, entertainment fans are getting amazing new titles. One such title which is about to be released is ‘Thar.’

The 2022 film will flaunt veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (yet he looks younger than most of us), starring with son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The father-son duo’s project will be released online on May 06, 2022.

With the primary audience target being the subcontinent, you can expect the thriller to be released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Otherwise, it will take the usual approach of 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). That being said, let’s focus on where to watch Thar online from the comfort of your couch.

Where to watch ‘Thar’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The new Anil Kapoor film is all set to arrive under the banner of streaming giant Netflix. It is expected to enrich Netflix’s library alongside other OTT titles. Considering the platform no longer provides a free trial, make sure you have an active subscription to the streaming service.

What will ‘Thar’ be about?

Looking at the official trailer of the thriller drama, it has already grasped the attention of the audience. The cinematography looks top-notch, which is always good to know. As for the plot, it will focus on a man moving to a big town to avenge his past.

This is it for this article. Are you excited about the movie? We sure are. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.