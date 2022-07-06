The Infamous “Thanos Butt Theory” Finally Gets Addressed

The most famous Endgame fan theory involved Ant-Man, who fans believed could defeat Thanos by shrinking down, crawling up his rear-end, and enlarging from within to kill the Mad Titan. While no one expected this to happen in the film, its potential effectiveness and inherently ridiculous nature swept the internet, spawning a slew of memes and even a theme song. That theory is now being addressed within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “Thanus” theory finally gets addressed

On Twitter, Ant-Man News recently shared a clip from Avengers: Quantum Encounter that will be shown on the Disney Wish cruise ship. The video shows the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Ant-Man (Rudd) giving a special presentation. While the latter addressed the “elephant in the room” regarding the “Thanus” theory. Check it out below:

Speaking about the same on Cinemeblend, Danny Handke, the creative director in charge of Worlds of Marvel, stated that:

“We wanted to bring up that awkwardness of this is his first time doing a big speaking engagement post-Endgame. We wanted him to be a little bit awkward and have a really weird ice breaker. Michael Waldron wrote that scene for us. And then we gave it to Paul to see if he was game to do that and Paul put his own spin on it and that’s what made it into the show.”

Marvel Studios has established a reputation as a studio that listens to its fans and frequently appeases them with humor. For example, Spider-Man: No Way Home revived several memes, including Norman Osborn’s remark, “I’m something of a scientist myself,” and three Spider-Men pointing at each other. Ms. Marvel episode 1 even includes the first-ever AvengerCon, which includes a variety of references, including a caricature of “America’s ass.”

It’s unclear whether the above clip is MCU canon. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ant-Man arguing with a fan on the street about Avengers: Endgame‘s “Thanus” theory when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on February 17, 2023.