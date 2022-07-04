Tesla Slapped With Another Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

The sky is blue, the grass is green, and Tesla is getting sued once again for racial abuse. Not long ago, a former black employee rejected a $15 million payout in a case against the company.

Now, 15 former and current black Tesla employees are suing the company for failing to prevent racial discrimination at its factory in Fremont, California.

Employees file a lawsuit

The employees filed the lawsuit in a Californian court, and in it, the plaintiffs claimed that they were made subject to insulting comments, racially-motivated harassment, and offensive slurs.

In the filing, it was highlighted that their colleagues allegedly repeatedly used the ‘N-word’ and other insulting terms like ‘plantation’ or ‘slavery’ to describe the work environment in the factory. The employees also left racist graffiti on bathroom walls, lockers, benches, and workstations, along with pictures of swastikas.

The lawsuit mentioned that management participated in the harassment and overlooked repeated reports and complaints about the issue. They hit back against the workers for ‘complaining about the discrimination.’

A former worker at Tesla, Jasmin Wilson, claimed that managers and co-workers racially and sexually harassed her. However, her managers did not report the discrimination and, in return, established guidelines targeting Wilson.

Another worker, Nathaniel Aziel Gonsalves, reported a similar incident, where he was fired after nine years at the company because he reported racial discrimination to the authorities. Many workers also said that their promotions were turned down due to race and were given the most ‘physically challenging’ jobs at Tesla.

Previous lawsuits

In February of 2022, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit against Tesla due to the company’s Fremont factory being a ‘racially segregated environment.’ It was reported that Black employees were subject to racial slurs constantly and were also discriminated against.

Tesla is also under inquiry by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. However, the company has denied these claims, stating they are against all forms of ‘harassment.’