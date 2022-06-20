Telegram Premium Subscription Available For $4.99: Here Are All The Features

Telegram ranks as one of the most downloaded applications globally, with over 700 million daily active users. The company announced a premium previously this month, and now it has taken a step further by rolling out a paid version that provides users access to more features, and it’s valued at $4.99 / month.

The features give the platform an edge as they enhance its functionality; there was a high demand from the user base.

Telegram Premium features

The premium version will feature plenty of upgrades. The paid subscribers will get their imposed limits doubled. Instead of becoming a part of 500 channels, premium users will get into 1000 channels.

The same rule applies to all the other features on the platform – the users will be able to create 20 chat folders with around 200 chats, pin ten chats simultaneously, save more than ten stickers and add four Telegram accounts instead of three.

The paid users can also add longer bios with the link. Other benefits include premium stickers with better animations, special emoji reactions, and animated display pictures.

It also offers text conversion for voice notes (if the user doesn’t want to play it). The chat management tools that let you change the default chat folder have also been incorporated. A premium subscription can also get rid of the sponsored public messages.

Find your dream job

What about the free version?

Pavel Durov’s perspective on the free variant remains unchanged since he mentioned the possibility of a premium one in 2020. He stated previously that the free features would stay free as the new ones won’t influence the experience of non-subscribers.

It means that although the free Telegram users won’t be able to access the new features, they will retain the old ones.

Durov also ensured that Telegram would not stop developing and incorporating features for free users, as the platform seems to be following through on the promise.

The latest update shows verified badges inside the chats (not limited to chat lists, profiles, or search results), provides the public groups the option to allow join requests, and plenty of platform-specific improvements.