Tekken: Bloodline Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Tekken is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. The first game came out in 1994, and since then, the franchise has never looked back. Over the years, we have also seen movie adaptations of video games. But this is the first time fans will get an animated series on it. The new series will be titled Tekken: Bloodline.

According to the trailer of the series, it can be deduced that the anime takes place between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3. This means we will see the story of Jin Kazama as he has decided to take revenge against Ogre. The reason behind Jin’s thirst for vengeance is that Ogre killed his mother.

The expectations from the show are very high. Although fans have only seen a few short clips from the anime, they are already impressed with the animation and art style. With that being said, why don’t we look at the release details about the new anime?

Image credit: Netflix

The 2022 anime will be arriving exclusively on streaming giant Netflix. As for its release date, episode 1 of the anime is arriving on August 18, 2022. It will follow the standard release schedule of Netflix, i.e., 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

How many episodes will there be in Tekken: Bloodline season 1?

As of now, there is no word about the number of episodes that the inaugural season will flaunt. But we are expecting at least 12 episodes in the opening season. Additionally, if the anime does well, it should also be renewed for a second season.

Can I watch Tekken: Bloodline for free on Netflix?

Technically you cannot watch anime or any title on Netflix for free. However, there are many offers that allow you to get a free subscription to Netflix. But keep in mind that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from the first episode of Tekken: Bloodline? Let us know your views in the comments section below.