Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Tali-Bans TikTok, PubG, And Basically Everything Else In Afghanistan

It has asked TV channels to stop airing "immoral" content.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Taliban bans tiktok
Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

The Taliban has banned TikTok and PubG in Afghanistan. The group has also barred Afghan television channels from airing “immoral” content. Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani tweeted the information, saying TikTok is “misleading the younger generation.”

It is the first time the Taliban has banned apps since it came to power. The Taliban came to this conclusion in a cabinet meeting. Less than 30% of Afghanistan’s total population has access to the internet, and these new bans are likely to curtail the Afghan people’s expression further.

Taliban’s TikTok ban

It isn’t the first time a country has decided to ban Chinese social media apps. Last year, India blocked PubG and TikTok, but that was out of privacy and security concerns. Taliban’s TikTok ban is backed by no such concerns.

Inamullah Samangani told Bloomberg that they “received a lot of complaints about how the TikTok app and the PUBG game are wasting people’s time.” A Statcounter chart shows that Afghanistan still has access to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and Reddit.

However, there have been fluctuations in social media use in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took command of the state. The bans and curbs are not limited to the internet either. Women’s rights are also in a dire state in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has suspended high school education for girls. Women also require a male family member to travel more than 70 kilometers in a cab. They’re also asked to cover their bodies entirely and have separate days to visit public places like parks.

The group has also forced men in government jobs to grow a beard. However, that is nothing compared to its treatment of women. Coming back to the Taliban TikTok ban, this might be the first step in a series of bans that could come soon.

Taliban’s order to TV channels also vaguely asks them to curtail immoral content. In Taliban terms, it could be anything from western shows and news to discussions on women’s rights.

Manik Berry

Manik Berry

With a Master’s degree in journalism, Manik writes about big tech and has a keen eye for political-tech news. In his free time, he’s browsing the Kindle store for new stuff read. Manik also adores his motorcycle and is looking for new routes on weekends. He likes tea and cat memes. You can reach him at [email protected]

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021