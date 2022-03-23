Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Visual & Release Window Revealed

Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel titled “Sword Art Online Progressive Scherzo of the Deep Night” is the next installment of the fantastic anime movie released last year. The film saw massive success in Japanese and global theaters, and fans cannot wait for the next part.

Although it was confirmed that the sequel was set for 2022, we did not have much info on it except that. But now, the creators have finally given us a new teaser visual and even a release window for the upcoming film. Let’s check it out.

Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Visual

JUST IN: "Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night" – Teaser Visual!!



The awesome-looking pic features a gargantuan boss-like creature. Down below, we see our main characters, Asuna and Kirito, charging towards the fearsome creature. Also, the visual gives us a release window for Fall 2022. This puts it somewhere between October 2022 and December 2022.

What is the Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel about?

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

These films are based on the novel series of the same name by Reki Kawahara. These novels are a retelling of the Aincard Castle arc from the original Sword Art Online story. So the first film, Aria of Starless Nights, covered the first volume, which is the meeting of Asuna and Kirito will the first floor of the castle.

As for the sequel, we expect that it will cover the next volume of the novels. So that would be Asuna and Kirito scaling floors 2 and 3 of the massive castle. Although this is speculation and the film could decide to cover more than 1 volume as well.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the first film? Are you excited to see the next chapter of this awesome saga? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.